Mumbai Railway Lifts Mega Block for NEET-2025

In a significant move to aid students appearing for the NEET-2025, the Central Railway has called off its customary weekly 'mega block' across Mumbai's suburban train corridors scheduled for May 4.

According to an official release issued on Friday evening, the decision to forgo the mega block on the Main line, Harbour line, and Trans Harbour line aims to provide seamless and convenient travel experiences for NEET aspirants and their accompanying family members on the test day.

Typically, these railway disruptions occur every Sunday for essential maintenance and infrastructure upgrades. However, railway authorities confirmed that, despite the absence of a mega block this weekend, the local trains will still follow a Sunday timetable, meaning fewer services will be available.

(With inputs from agencies.)