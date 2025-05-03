Tragic Traffic Accident Shocks Stuttgart

A vehicle tragically hit a group of pedestrians in Stuttgart, Germany, on Friday, resulting in one death and multiple injuries. Authorities have detained the driver and confirmed the incident as an accident, ruling out any deliberate attack.

The accident occurred at an above-ground subway stop in downtown Stuttgart. Five individuals sustained minor injuries, while three were seriously hurt. Tragically, a 46-year-old woman passed away in the hospital following the incident.

Investigations are currently underway, and the area is secured with a heavy presence of emergency responders, police, and forensic experts. Public transportation in the area has been halted, and eyewitness accounts are being gathered to determine the cause of the accident.

