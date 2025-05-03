Boosting Youth Entrepreneurship: UP's Ambitious MYUVA Project
The Uttar Pradesh government's Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan aims to empower 1.5 lakh young entrepreneurs by providing financial support and mentorship. The initiative seeks to drive economic growth by streamlining support through banks and offering essential training to burgeoning businesses.
The Uttar Pradesh government is set to propel 1.5 lakh young individuals towards entrepreneurship under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (MYUVA). An official statement reveals the agenda to support young talents in setting up self-employment ventures by 2025-26, fostering economic progress in the region.
During a recent departmental review, the Yogi Adityanath administration analyzed the progress and future plans for the campaign, which saw heightened interest with numerous applications in the 2024-25 period. As a result, the goal for the next fiscal year has been escalated, urging banks to accelerate their support processes.
This initiative will not only offer financial aid but also seek to build the capacity of young entrepreneurs through training and administrative support. Partnering with banks, the government ensures that a streamlined framework is in place to process pending applications promptly, reinforcing the state's commitment to nurturing future business leaders.
