Missile Strike Sparks Panic at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
Yemen's Houthi rebels fired a missile at Israel, causing chaos at Ben Gurion Airport. The attack escalated tensions, with Israel's Prime Minister vowing retaliation against the Houthis and their Iranian supporters. The incident disrupted flights and highlighted ongoing regional conflicts, as efforts to revive a ceasefire faltered.
Yemen's Houthi rebels fired a missile towards Israel, with the projectile landing near Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, triggering panic among passengers and responses from international stakeholders.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attributed the attack to Iran and promised decisive retaliation. The missile, part of a continued series of assaults, was notable for evading Israel's usually effective missile defense mechanisms.
The incident disrupted airport operations briefly and amplified regional tensions amidst ongoing conflicts involving the Houthis and Israel, with air travel disrupted by international airlines canceling scheduled flights.
