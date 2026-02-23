Witkoff, Kushner to meet with Iranian officials in Geneva on Thursday, senior US official says

​U.S. ‌envoys Steve ​Witkoff and ‌Jared Kushner will meet with an ‌Iranian delegation ‌on Thursday in Geneva, a senior ⁠U.S. ​official ⁠said on Monday, ⁠amid a large U.S. ​military buildup in ⁠the region ⁠aimed ​at forcing concessions from Tehran ⁠over its ⁠nuclear program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)