Witkoff, Kushner to meet with Iranian officials in Geneva on Thursday, senior US official says

‌envoys Steve ​Witkoff and ‌Jared Kushner will meet with an ‌Iranian delegation ‌on Thursday in Geneva, a senior ⁠U.S. ​official ⁠said on Monday, ⁠amid a large U.S. ​military buildup in ⁠the region ⁠aimed ​at forcing concessions from Tehran ⁠over its ⁠nuclear program.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 23:55 IST
