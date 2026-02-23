Witkoff, Kushner to meet with Iranian officials in Geneva on Thursday, senior US official says
envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with an Iranian delegation on Thursday in Geneva, a senior U.S. official said on Monday, amid a large U.S. military buildup in the region aimed at forcing concessions from Tehran over its nuclear program.
