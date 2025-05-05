Manoj Jewellers Ltd. Set to Shine with Upcoming IPO

Manoj Jewellers Limited has unveiled plans for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) slated for May 2025, intending to amass a capital of ₹16.20 crore. The shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform, marking a prestigious milestone for the firm known for its exquisite jewellery collection.

The Chennai-based company incorporates a striking array of gold and diamond jewellery, including earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, revered for their artistry and quality. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Manoj Jewellers maintains competitive pricing, timely deliveries, and guarantees hallmark purity in its products.

The IPO proceeds are earmarked for repaying existing debts and addressing general corporate needs. With Jawa Capital Services as the lead manager, Manoj Jewellers is poised for notable growth, leveraging its extensive market presence and robust financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)