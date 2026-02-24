Iranian military helicopter crashes into fruit market, four dead

An ​Iranian Army ​helicopter crashed into ‌a fruit ​market in the central province ‌of Isfahan on Tuesday, killing the pilot, co-pilot and two merchants, state media reported. The ‌helicopter came down in the ‌city of Dorcheh, causing a fire that was put out by emergency services, ⁠the ​reports ⁠added.

Experts say Iran has a poor air ⁠safety record, with repeated crashes, many involving ​aircraft bought before the 1979 ⁠Islamic Revolution and lacking original spare parts ⁠for ​maintenance. Last week, a U.S.-built F-4 fighter belonging to Iran's regular ⁠air force crashed in the western province ⁠of ⁠Hamadan, killing one pilot during a training flight.

