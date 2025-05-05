Left Menu

Gentari Integrates Amplus Solar to Boost Clean Energy Presence in India

Gentari has integrated Amplus Solar into its brand, enhancing its renewable energy operations in India. This move aligns its Commercial & Industrial and utility-scale expertise, with Sharad Pungalia named as Head of India operations. Gentari aims to bolster its clean energy solutions across the region.

Sharad Pungalia, Head of Gentari India. Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic shift aimed at reinforcing its clean energy portfolio, Gentari, a leading clean energy solutions company, has announced the integration of its Commercial & Industrial (C&I)-oriented platform, Amplus Solar, into the overarching Gentari brand. This key move marks a step forward in Gentari's renewable energy business consolidation in India.

Since becoming part of Gentari in 2023, Amplus Solar has significantly contributed to its renewable energy offerings. This integration combines Amplus Solar's niche C&I expertise with Gentari's ambitions in utility-scale operations. Unified under one brand, Gentari seeks to drive stronger synergy across teams to deliver scalable clean energy solutions.

Sharad Pungalia, previously CEO of Amplus Solar, will head Gentari's Indian operations. His extensive experience in the sector makes him well-positioned to manage Gentari's Renewable Energy, Hydrogen, and Green Mobility ventures, enhancing the company's commitment to India's energy transition.

