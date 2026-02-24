Delhi forest dept approves transplantation of 32 trees for airport expansion; no felling allowed

The Delhi forest department has allowed transplantation of 32 trees in Dwarka area for expansion of apron facilities at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, while prohibiting tree-felling, according to an official order. The permission was granted on January 22 under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, for expansion of the airport's Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) area, the order stated. An apron is the area of an airport where aircraft are parked for boarding, refuelling and maintenance. The application had sought permission to cut and transplant 34 trees. After inspection of the site, the department allowed transplantation of 32 trees, prohibiting any tree-felling in the area, the document said. For compensatory plantation, 320 saplings will be planted at the New Udaan Bhawan, opposite Terminal 3 of IGI Airport. The saplings, which are 10 times the number of trees being transplanted, have to be maintained for seven years, it added. The applicant has deposited Rs 18,24,000 as security for carrying out the transplantation and complying with the conditions laid down in the permission, the order said. Each transplanted tree must be geo-tagged and its progress, along with dated photographs, must be uploaded on the department's portal, the document said. Transplanted trees must be spaced at least four metres apart, while the new saplings must be planted at a minimum distance of three metres from each other. According to the order, the tree officer must be informed at least three days before starting the work, and transplantation cannot be carried out if a tree has active nests of birds or other wildlife. The permission will be valid for two years and can be extended by one more year if required. In case the agency fails to complete the plantation or ensure survival of the trees, the department may undertake the plantation and recover the cost from the security deposit, besides initiating action under the law, the order added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)