Karnataka CM blames BJP over job vacancy backlog as Dharwad protests intensify

As protests by government job aspirants intensified in Dharwad, with many taken into preventive custody, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday blamed the previous BJP regime for the large backlog of vacant posts. According to protesters, who staged a massive demonstration in Dharwad earlier in the day, around 2.8 lakh posts remain vacant across various government departments in Karnataka, while fewer than 5,000 recruitments have been made in the last three years. In a press statement, Siddaramaiah said that when the Congress assumed office in 2023, over 2.64 lakh government posts were vacant. He said the backlog was the result of ''prolonged inaction under the previous BJP government, which failed to initiate timely recruitment or create a structured roadmap to fill vacancies.'' ''It is deeply unfortunate that BJP leaders are choosing to mislead innocent students even now to serve their narrow political interests,'' the CM said. He alleged that, instead of encouraging aspirants to stay focused on their preparation and future, opposition leaders were ''attempting to instigate unrest.'' The chief minister said the current situation was largely due to recruitment irregularities and alleged corruption during the BJP regime between 2019 and 2023, which eroded trust in the system and led to a significant backlog. ''Our government is committed to restoring credibility, transparency, and stability in the recruitment process,'' he said. Siddaramaiah added that several recruitment processes had to be temporarily stalled due to legal challenges related to internal reservation, which are under consideration in courts. He said the government had chosen to act responsibly within the framework of law rather than rush decisions that could jeopardise the careers of thousands of candidates. ''Despite these structural and legal constraints, our government has moved with determination and integrity. In the last 2.5 years alone, more than 40,000 recruitments have been completed across departments,'' he said. Siddaramaiah said the government was conscious that many aspirants had waited for years due to delays beyond their control. Recognising this hardship, he said the government had relaxed the upper age limit by more than five years for upcoming recruitments to ensure that deserving candidates are not excluded due to systemic delays. ''I want to assure that the process of filling the remaining vacancies is ongoing and will be further accelerated in a transparent, systematic, and time-bound manner,'' he said. On the protests, the chief minister said he had taken serious note of the situation. ''I understand the anxiety, frustration, and uncertainty that many government job aspirants are experiencing,'' he said. He reiterated that the government is taking necessary administrative and policy measures to accelerate recruitment and strengthen institutions to prevent such backlogs in the future. The CM said the exercise was not merely about filling posts, but about rebuilding administrative capacity, restoring fairness in recruitment, and ensuring equal opportunity for all deserving candidates across regions and communities. ''I appeal to all aspirants to continue focusing on education, skill-building, and preparation with confidence and patience,'' he said. He added that the youth are the architects of the state's future. ''Your perseverance inspires us. My government stands firmly with you, not just in words but in action. We will ensure opportunities are expanded, dreams are protected, and public service remains a noble and attainable path for every deserving young mind,'' Siddaramaiah said.

