Hind Rectifiers Soars with 95% Profit Surge in Q1

On Monday, Hind Rectifiers announced an impressive 95% rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 9.99 crore compared to Rs 5.11 crore a year prior, driven by higher income.

The company's total income for the same period surged to Rs 185.39 crore from last year's Rs 151.73 crore, according to their exchange filing.

As part of its financial year 2024-25 strategy, the board has approved a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share. Hind Rectifiers focuses on power electronic and railway transportation equipment manufacturing and marketing.

(With inputs from agencies.)