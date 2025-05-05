Left Menu

Hind Rectifiers Soars with 95% Profit Surge in Q1

Hind Rectifiers achieved a 95% increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, totaling Rs 9.99 crore. This surge was attributed to increased income, climbing to Rs 185.39 crore. The board declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per share. The company specializes in power electronic and railway equipment.

Updated: 05-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:09 IST
On Monday, Hind Rectifiers announced an impressive 95% rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 9.99 crore compared to Rs 5.11 crore a year prior, driven by higher income.

The company's total income for the same period surged to Rs 185.39 crore from last year's Rs 151.73 crore, according to their exchange filing.

As part of its financial year 2024-25 strategy, the board has approved a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share. Hind Rectifiers focuses on power electronic and railway transportation equipment manufacturing and marketing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

