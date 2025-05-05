Mahindra Group Eyes Billions: Growth Gems Set to Shine

The Mahindra Group is setting ambitious targets for its key sectors, aiming for a USD 2-3 billion valuation. This follows their achievement of a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 14,073.17 crore in FY25. The group's sectors in focus include logistics, hospitality, real estate, and last-mile mobility, termed as 'scalable growth gems' by top officials.

Speaking during the Q4 FY25 earnings announcement, the Group's MD & CEO Anish Shah highlighted the identification and nurturing of businesses with strong potential for scale and competitive advantage. These businesses are classified as scalable growth gems, with valuation targets of USD 2-3 billion, while others termed 'emerging growth gems' are targeted at USD 1 billion.

Additionally, the Group's Chief Financial Officer, Amarjyoti Barua, emphasized the robust cash generation, approximately Rs 10,000 crore in FY25. This financial stability enables Mahindra to invest strategically and support the growth of both scalable and emerging sectors. The fiscal year saw consolidated revenue reach Rs 1,58,749.75 crore, up from Rs 1,38,279.30 crore in FY24.

