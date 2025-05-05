Left Menu

Black Hawk Helicopter Training Paused Amid Pentagon Airspace Concerns

The U.S. Army has paused Black Hawk helicopter training near the Pentagon following aborted landings at Reagan National Airport. The temporary halt aims to review recent incidents involving passenger flights and military helicopters. The FAA and NTSB are investigating, alongside calls for stricter military airspace regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:19 IST
Black Hawk Helicopter Training Paused Amid Pentagon Airspace Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Army has announced a temporary suspension of Black Hawk helicopter training flights in the vicinity of the Pentagon. This decision follows two passenger airlines being forced to abort landings at Reagan Washington National Airport due to the presence of a Black Hawk helicopter in the area.

The incident, which happened last Thursday, prompted the Army's 12th Aviation Battalion to review procedures while halting training flights. The battalion, responsible for such flights, gradually resumed operations after a fatal collision on January 29 between one of its training helicopters and an American Airlines jet near the airport, which resulted in 67 fatalities.

Key figures such as Senate Commerce Committee chair Ted Cruz and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy have criticized the Army's handling of these flights, urging the FAA to assert greater control over national airspace to ensure the safety of the traveling public. Meanwhile, the FAA and NTSB have initiated investigations into the recent incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025