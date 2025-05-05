Black Hawk Helicopter Training Paused Amid Pentagon Airspace Concerns

The U.S. Army has announced a temporary suspension of Black Hawk helicopter training flights in the vicinity of the Pentagon. This decision follows two passenger airlines being forced to abort landings at Reagan Washington National Airport due to the presence of a Black Hawk helicopter in the area.

The incident, which happened last Thursday, prompted the Army's 12th Aviation Battalion to review procedures while halting training flights. The battalion, responsible for such flights, gradually resumed operations after a fatal collision on January 29 between one of its training helicopters and an American Airlines jet near the airport, which resulted in 67 fatalities.

Key figures such as Senate Commerce Committee chair Ted Cruz and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy have criticized the Army's handling of these flights, urging the FAA to assert greater control over national airspace to ensure the safety of the traveling public. Meanwhile, the FAA and NTSB have initiated investigations into the recent incident.

