Indian Judokas Train in Japan: A Pre-Asian Games Adventure

India's senior judo team is gearing up for the 2026 Asian Games and the World Judo Championships with an international training stint at Tsukuba University in Japan. Organized by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), this initiative features a 14-member delegation participating in an International Training (Pre-Games) programme until October 2.

The squad, which includes 11 judokas—comprising one male and 10 female athletes—and three coaches, aims to sharpen their skills ahead of the major competitions. Notably, judokas Asmita Dey, Yamini Mourya, and Takhellambam Inunganbi are set to compete in the Asian Games team, with their events scheduled from September 30 to October 1 at the Aichi International Arena in Nagoya.

The overseas camp is crucial as it coincides with a busy international sporting calendar that sees the Asian Games followed by the World Judo Championships in Baku from October 4 to 11. While the women's squad is heavily represented, the focus remains on top-tier preparation and acclimatization, facilitated under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' ANSF scheme. This effort underscores SAI's commitment to enhancing performance through strategic international exposure.