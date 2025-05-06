Infrastructure Surge: Telangana's Road to Transformation

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the launch of significant road infrastructure projects in Telangana, valued at Rs 2 lakh crore, to be executed over the next three to four years. This initiative is aimed at enhancing connectivity, transforming the state's infrastructure, and boosting economic growth.

Speaking after inaugurating projects worth Rs 6,100 crore, including Rs 3,900 crore in Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Rs 2,200 crore in Hyderabad, Gadkari emphasized that the national highways' length in Telangana has more than doubled to over 5,000 km in the last decade. The development is seen as just the beginning of a larger transformation.

Additionally, Gadkari highlighted the commitment of the central government towards Telangana's development, offering to undertake water conservation projects under the 'Amrit Sarovar' scheme. The Minister stressed that robust road infrastructure is essential for Telangana, facilitating better connectivity and economic opportunities.

