VIT-AP University Inaugurates India's Tallest Academic Block

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh—VIT-AP University has marked a significant achievement with the grand inauguration of India's tallest academic block, the Mahatma Gandhi Academic Block. This 45-meter high, 7.68 lakh square feet facility epitomizes modern educational and architectural innovation with its state-of-the-art classrooms, lecture halls, gallery spaces, and a 700-seat auditorium.

The ceremony was graced by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who not only inaugurated the Mahatma Gandhi Academic Block but also new hostel blocks for men and women. Furthermore, the event witnessed the launch of V-Launchpad-2025, a Global Innovators Challenge aimed at nurturing entrepreneurial talent through mentorship and incubation support.

Organized by Shreyas Media, the event attracted participation from national and international institutions, emphasizing the global scope of the V-Launchpad 2025 initiative. Themed 'Sustainable Solutions for Swarnandhra @2047', it seeks transformative solutions for global sustainability. VIT Chairman Dr. G Vishwanathan lauded the role of CM Naidu in supporting VIT's vision of educational and innovation excellence.

