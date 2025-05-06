Tragic Collision Claims Lives: Five Dead in Hubballi Accident

A tragic road accident near Ingalahalli cross on the outskirts of Hubballi has resulted in the loss of five lives. Victims include three women from Sagar in Shivamogga district.

The collision involved a truck and a car on Tuesday morning as the group traveled towards Bagalkot. The bodies have been moved to Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute for autopsies.

The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

