Tragic Collision Claims Lives: Five Dead in Hubballi Accident
A tragic accident near Ingalahalli cross in Hubballi resulted in five deaths, including three women. The crash involved a truck and a car, with victims heading from Sagar to Bagalkot. Authorities have shifted the bodies for autopsy at the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute and are investigating.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:13 IST
A tragic road accident near Ingalahalli cross on the outskirts of Hubballi has resulted in the loss of five lives. Victims include three women from Sagar in Shivamogga district.
The collision involved a truck and a car on Tuesday morning as the group traveled towards Bagalkot. The bodies have been moved to Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute for autopsies.
The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.
