The Oscar contender 'Hamnet' is not only captivating audiences worldwide but also breathing new life into Shakespeare heritage sites in Stratford-upon-Avon. On a typical cloudy winter day, visitors find themselves drawn to William Shakespeare's childhood home and Anne Hathaway's iconic cottage, thanks to the film's powerful depiction of the bard's life and legacy.

The movie's growing popularity has resulted in a surge of tourism, boosting the local economy and strengthening the cultural fabric of this historic town in central England. Anne Hathaway's cottage, one of the film's key settings, has become a focal point for fans and tourists eager to connect with the roots of Shakespeare's inspirational stories.

'Hamnet' stands a strong chance at the BAFTAs, poised to outshine other contenders such as 'One Battle After Another' and 'Sinners.' Experts suggest the film's narrative, revolving around Shakespeare, his wife Agnes, and the tragedy of their son's death, resonates deeply with voters, further enhancing its international acclaim and cultural influence.

