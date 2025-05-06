Clash of Titans: Indo-Pak Stand-Off Intensifies

As tensions rise between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan, both countries have announced a series of retaliatory measures. This escalation follows last month's tragic attack on Hindu tourists in Kashmir that left 26 dead.

Travel routes have been severely restricted, with the closure of their only open land border and the cessation of each other's airlines in their respective airspaces. In addition, ships bearing the rival nation's flag are banned from visiting ports. Visa restrictions further tighten, with New Delhi demanding Pakistani nationals to return promptly.

On the trade front, Pakistan has put a halt to bilateral agreements and stopped all trade with India, which reciprocated by banning Pakistani imports. India has also paused the Indus Waters Treaty, causing alarm in water-dependent Pakistan. Diplomatic ties are strained, with defense advisers expelled and embassies downsized. Exchanges of mail and certain Pakistani social media outlets are blocked in India. The sports fraternity is not untouched, with Indian athletes refraining from engagements with Pakistani counterparts.

