Historic India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A Landmark Milestone for Bilateral Growth

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement, hailed as historic by leaders, promises significant economic growth and partnership. The FTA, finalized after three years of negotiations, aims to double trade to over 80 billion pounds within five years by enhancing market access and fostering innovation and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Tuesday, business leaders celebrated the historic Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK, announced by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer. The landmark deal is expected to boost jobs and economic growth in both countries.

The India Global Forum emphasized the agreement as a significant milestone after three years of negotiations. IGF Chairman Manoj Ladwa highlighted the FTA as the foundation for a strategic partnership.

The Confederation of Indian Industry and the UK-India Business Council noted the FTA's potential to enhance economic resilience and cooperation in various sectors, creating opportunities and promoting sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

