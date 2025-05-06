Historic India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A Landmark Milestone for Bilateral Growth

On Tuesday, business leaders celebrated the historic Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK, announced by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer. The landmark deal is expected to boost jobs and economic growth in both countries.

The India Global Forum emphasized the agreement as a significant milestone after three years of negotiations. IGF Chairman Manoj Ladwa highlighted the FTA as the foundation for a strategic partnership.

The Confederation of Indian Industry and the UK-India Business Council noted the FTA's potential to enhance economic resilience and cooperation in various sectors, creating opportunities and promoting sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)