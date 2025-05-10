Dakar Expands Green Urban Mobility with Four New PPP Projects Backed by IFC

Senegal’s bustling capital region, Dakar, is poised to undergo a major urban mobility overhaul following the signing of four landmark public-private partnership (PPP) agreements between the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Executive Council for Urban Transport in Dakar (CETUD). The goal: to implement alternative, climate-resilient transport solutions that enhance traffic flow, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and improve the quality of life for the region's growing population.

With Dakar’s population increasing by nearly 100,000 people each year and already home to a quarter of Senegal’s total population, the city's transportation infrastructure is under immense strain. In response, IFC, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, will serve as lead transaction advisor to help CETUD structure and competitively tender four transformational projects through PPPs. The initiatives combine sustainability with innovation to address urgent urban mobility challenges.

Project 1: Biomethane Production for Clean Bus Transport

One of the most groundbreaking elements of this initiative is the development of a biomethane production plant, designed to convert organic waste and residues into biofuel. The output will power Dakar’s public buses, replacing the current petrol-fueled fleet with cleaner, non-fossil-fueled vehicles.

This facility not only addresses Dakar’s mounting waste management concerns but also supports a broader transition to sustainable public transport. The project complements the existing push for electric and alternative-fuel buses by providing a domestically sourced, renewable energy option, thereby lowering dependency on imported fossil fuels.

Project 2: Transit-Oriented Development in Petersen

The bustling Petersen neighborhood—home to one of Dakar’s major Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) terminals—will be transformed into an eco-friendly, energy-efficient district under the second PPP project. The initiative centers on transit-oriented development (TOD), integrating residential and commercial infrastructure with soft mobility options like cycling and pedestrian pathways.

Beyond physical infrastructure, this initiative is expected to significantly elevate urban welfare through green public spaces, mixed-use development, and improved energy efficiency. The goal is to establish Petersen as a model for sustainable urban living in West Africa.

Project 3: Intelligent Traffic Light Management System

To address traffic congestion and enhance road safety, IFC and CETUD will implement a state-of-the-art traffic light management system. The system will employ advanced signal controllers and radar monitoring technologies to optimize traffic flow, reduce idle time, and curb vehicle emissions.

By improving traffic dynamics and reducing commuting times, this project is expected to yield substantial economic benefits, including enhanced productivity and reduced transportation costs for both individuals and businesses.

Project 4: Cable Car System in Diamniadio

The final project focuses on the city of Diamniadio, a newly-developed urban center near Blaise Diagne International Airport. A 100% electric cable car system will connect residential areas to the regional express railway (TER), addressing last-mile connectivity and enhancing the appeal of Diamniadio as a sustainable city.

This initiative is aligned with Senegal’s broader vision to modernize Diamniadio as a smart city, providing clean, efficient, and inclusive transit options for residents and visitors alike. The cable car will not only improve accessibility but also contribute to carbon neutrality goals by promoting electric transit.

Building on a Successful Partnership

These four projects build upon the IFC’s ongoing support for Dakar’s all-electric Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, which, once fully operational, is expected to carry over 300,000 passengers daily. This BRT initiative—the first of its scale in Africa managed by a private operator—has already positioned Dakar as a trailblazer in climate-smart urban transit.

“Thanks to IFC's support as the lead transaction advisor, we have successfully arranged the financing for Africa's first electric BRT system,” said Thierno Birahim Aw, Director-General of CETUD. “These new agreements underscore our commitment to providing every community with green and inclusive mobility solutions that meet the population's needs.”

Ethiopis Tafara, IFC Vice President for Africa, emphasized the broader implications of the partnership. “By leveraging public-private partnerships, we aim to introduce sustainable, low-carbon transport solutions that will alleviate traffic congestion and improve residents' quality of life. These projects demonstrate our dedication to fostering environmentally friendly and innovative urban development.”

A Blueprint for Africa’s Sustainable Urban Future

Dakar’s commitment to sustainable urban mobility sets a precedent for cities across Africa. With IFC’s strategic guidance and CETUD’s local expertise, these PPPs are not just transport projects—they’re catalysts for green growth, technological advancement, and inclusive development.

As these initiatives roll out, Dakar is well-positioned to become a regional model for integrated, climate-conscious urban transport systems that address both the immediate mobility needs and the long-term sustainability goals of its residents.