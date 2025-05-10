Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Fatal Head-On Crash in Bihar Claims Three Lives

A devastating collision in Bihar's Jehanabad district resulted in three fatalities, including a 14-year-old boy, after a bus collided with a truck. Over 20 others were injured in the accident, which occurred on National Highway 22. An investigation is currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jehanabad | Updated: 10-05-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 14:16 IST
Tragic Collision: Fatal Head-On Crash in Bihar Claims Three Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Jehanabad district, a horrific collision between a bus and a truck on Saturday claimed the lives of three individuals, including a 14-year-old boy, and left over 20 others injured.

The accident unfolded on National Highway 22 near the Lodipur bypass, as per police reports. The deceased, identified as Prince Kumar, Ayodhya Ram, and Chintamani, were returning from a marriage ceremony when the vehicles collided.

Following the crash, emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene, transporting the injured to the nearest hospital. Eight critically injured individuals were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital for advanced care. The truck driver fled but authorities have seized the vehicle and launched a probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025