Tragic Collision: Fatal Head-On Crash in Bihar Claims Three Lives

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Jehanabad district, a horrific collision between a bus and a truck on Saturday claimed the lives of three individuals, including a 14-year-old boy, and left over 20 others injured.

The accident unfolded on National Highway 22 near the Lodipur bypass, as per police reports. The deceased, identified as Prince Kumar, Ayodhya Ram, and Chintamani, were returning from a marriage ceremony when the vehicles collided.

Following the crash, emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene, transporting the injured to the nearest hospital. Eight critically injured individuals were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital for advanced care. The truck driver fled but authorities have seized the vehicle and launched a probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)