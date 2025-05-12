DFCCIL's Engineering Marvel: India's Longest Rail Flyover Launched

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) reached a significant milestone by successfully launching a 110.5-metre-long open web steel girder over existing railway tracks at Kalamboli in Raigad district.

Announced in a press release on Monday, the girder, weighing approximately 1,500 tonnes, was installed in the JNPT-Nilje section. The achievement, deemed a 'significant engineering accomplishment,' involved the radial shifting of the massive structure by 34 metres, utilizing advanced construction technologies.

DFCCIL's managing director witnessed the event, underlining that the new rail flyover at Kalamboli is the longest of its kind in India. This milestone reinforces DFCCIL's dedication to creating world-class freight infrastructure, vital for strengthening the nation's logistics network.

