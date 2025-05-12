Left Menu

DFCCIL's Engineering Marvel: India's Longest Rail Flyover Launched

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) has achieved a major engineering feat by launching a 110.5-metre open web steel girder over railway tracks at Kalamboli, Raigad district. Weighing 1,500 tonnes, the girder marks the longest rail flyover in India, demonstrating DFCCIL's commitment to enhancing freight infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:29 IST
DFCCIL's Engineering Marvel: India's Longest Rail Flyover Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) reached a significant milestone by successfully launching a 110.5-metre-long open web steel girder over existing railway tracks at Kalamboli in Raigad district.

Announced in a press release on Monday, the girder, weighing approximately 1,500 tonnes, was installed in the JNPT-Nilje section. The achievement, deemed a 'significant engineering accomplishment,' involved the radial shifting of the massive structure by 34 metres, utilizing advanced construction technologies.

DFCCIL's managing director witnessed the event, underlining that the new rail flyover at Kalamboli is the longest of its kind in India. This milestone reinforces DFCCIL's dedication to creating world-class freight infrastructure, vital for strengthening the nation's logistics network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025