Precautionary Blackout Grounds Flight Amid Rising Tensions
An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Amritsar returned due to precautionary blackout measures in Amritsar, prompted by rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The blackout policy led to the temporary closure of multiple airports, including Amritsar's, amidst security concerns in this border region.
- Country:
- India
On Monday evening, an IndiGo flight enroute to Amritsar had to make a return to Delhi due to precautionary blackout measures enforced at its destination, sources confirmed.
The flight, identified as 6E2045, turned back after a short time airborne. This information was corroborated by flight tracking data from Flightradar24.com. The blackout was enforced as Amritsar airport, part of 32 airports reopened to civilian flights, faced closure amidst India-Pakistan tensions.
Punjab, situated along a 553-kilometre border with Pakistan, heightened security measures with air-raid sirens sounding in Amritsar. Amritsar's Deputy Commissioner, Sakshi Sawhney, emphasized public safety, urging residents to remain vigilant and away from windows.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London
Indus Waters Dispute: A Looming Crisis for Pakistan
Pak YouTube channels blocked for spreading provocative, communally sensitive content, misinformation against India: Officials.
Govt blocks 15 Pakistani YouTube channels following Home Ministry recommendation, say officials.
India's Export Revolution: Untapped Potential in a Growing Economy