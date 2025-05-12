Precautionary Blackout Grounds Flight Amid Rising Tensions

On Monday evening, an IndiGo flight enroute to Amritsar had to make a return to Delhi due to precautionary blackout measures enforced at its destination, sources confirmed.

The flight, identified as 6E2045, turned back after a short time airborne. This information was corroborated by flight tracking data from Flightradar24.com. The blackout was enforced as Amritsar airport, part of 32 airports reopened to civilian flights, faced closure amidst India-Pakistan tensions.

Punjab, situated along a 553-kilometre border with Pakistan, heightened security measures with air-raid sirens sounding in Amritsar. Amritsar's Deputy Commissioner, Sakshi Sawhney, emphasized public safety, urging residents to remain vigilant and away from windows.

(With inputs from agencies.)