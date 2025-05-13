Left Menu

India's Inflation Hits Four-Year Low, Sparks Optimism for Economic Growth

India's retail inflation dropped to 3.16% in April, the lowest since July 2019, as prices for essential goods declined. The RBI is likely to cut interest rates in response. Experts predict continued inflation control, boosting economic growth and private consumption with a favorable monsoon and steady crude prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:09 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India experienced a significant decline in retail inflation in April, recording a rate of 3.16% compared to 3.34% in the previous month, marking a four-year low. The decrease is largely attributed to falling prices of vegetables, pulses, and other essential food items, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The inflation rate now sits comfortably within the Reserve Bank of India's target range of 2-6%, having last exceeded this threshold in October 2024. Since maintaining inflation control, the RBI has shifted focus to fostering economic growth and is expected to lower interest rates further in light of the subdued inflation pressures.

Economic analysts anticipate continued moderation in inflation due to favorable conditions such as a promising monsoon forecast and stable crude oil prices. With the central bank's monetary policy prioritizing growth, industries could benefit from reduced interest burdens, potentially enhancing corporate earnings and market sentiment. Financial experts highlight the expected rate cuts as a strategic move to stimulate the economy while vigilant monitoring of geopolitical and trade policy impacts remains crucial.

