Bomb Scare at Kolkata Airport Delays IndiGo Flight to Mumbai

An IndiGo airlines flight from Kolkata to Mumbai faced a significant delay due to a bomb scare, sparked by a passenger's alarming comment during boarding security checks. The incident unfolded when a 26-year-old Manipur resident mentioned to an airline security personnel that he was carrying a bomb. This led to the immediate detainment of the individual by CISF before being handed over to police for further interrogation.

Following standard protocols, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for comprehensive security checks. The situation was assessed by the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee, and no explosive device was found, allowing the flight to eventually proceed on its journey without the involved passenger. The initial emergency alert was lifted, and the aircraft departed nearly four hours later than scheduled.

The passenger, en route to Mumbai for a job examination, expressed regret for what he claimed was a joke. Enhanced security measures were implemented at airports in response to recent military tensions between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)