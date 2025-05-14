Burberry's Strategic Shift: Navigating Challenges for a Luxurious Turnaround

British luxury brand Burberry is slashing 1,700 jobs globally as part of a cost-cutting measure aimed at revitalizing the business. The brand's early turnaround efforts, spearheaded by CEO Joshua Schulman, have already borne fruit, with adjusted operating profit exceeding expectations at 26 million pounds for the year ending March 29.

Since taking the helm last year, Schulman has redirected Burberry's focus towards its trench coats and scarves, addressing prior strategic missteps and significant price hikes. Despite a challenging luxury market, fourth-quarter comparable sales fell only 6%, slightly better than forecasted by analysts.

Schulman plans to intensify campaign efforts as new collections hit stores, although sales in key regions like the Americas and Asia Pacific have dipped. A subdued U.S. consumer market and economic uncertainties posed by geopolitical changes add to the brand's challenges for sustaining growth in the future.

