Akzo Nobel India's Financial Performance: Navigating Market Dynamics

Akzo Nobel India Ltd, the well-known paints and coatings manufacturer, has announced a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. The company's profits dropped slightly to Rs 108.4 crore compared to the Rs 108.7 crore recorded in the same quarter last year, as per the latest regulatory filing.

The March quarter revenue from operations showed a healthy rise, standing at Rs 1,022.1 crore up from Rs 973.4 crore during the previous year's corresponding period, signaling strong business growth. However, total expenses also saw an increase, reaching Rs 887.3 crore compared to Rs 836.7 crore a year ago.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd Chairman and MD, Rajiv Rajgopal highlighted that despite challenging market conditions, the company achieved double-digit profitability and market share growth. For the fiscal year ending in March 2025, consolidated net profit was at Rs 429.5 crore against Rs 426.6 crore the previous year, with revenues for FY25 recorded at Rs 4,091.2 crore. The board proposed a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25.

