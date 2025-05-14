Left Menu

Akzo Nobel India's Financial Performance: Navigating Market Dynamics

Akzo Nobel India Ltd reported a slight decline in Q4 net profit to Rs 108.4 crore. Despite competitive challenges, the company achieved double-digit profitability and market share growth. For FY25, net profit reached Rs 429.5 crore, with revenues at Rs 4,091.2 crore, leading to a recommended Rs 30 per share dividend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:19 IST
Akzo Nobel India's Financial Performance: Navigating Market Dynamics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akzo Nobel India Ltd, the well-known paints and coatings manufacturer, has announced a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. The company's profits dropped slightly to Rs 108.4 crore compared to the Rs 108.7 crore recorded in the same quarter last year, as per the latest regulatory filing.

The March quarter revenue from operations showed a healthy rise, standing at Rs 1,022.1 crore up from Rs 973.4 crore during the previous year's corresponding period, signaling strong business growth. However, total expenses also saw an increase, reaching Rs 887.3 crore compared to Rs 836.7 crore a year ago.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd Chairman and MD, Rajiv Rajgopal highlighted that despite challenging market conditions, the company achieved double-digit profitability and market share growth. For the fiscal year ending in March 2025, consolidated net profit was at Rs 429.5 crore against Rs 426.6 crore the previous year, with revenues for FY25 recorded at Rs 4,091.2 crore. The board proposed a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025