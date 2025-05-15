Left Menu

Qatar Airways Bridges the Skies: Boeing Lands Record Jet Deal

Boeing secured a deal valued at $96 billion for 160 widebody airplanes from Qatar Airways. The agreement, announced during President Trump's visit to Qatar, is a significant victory for Boeing and its key supplier, GE Aerospace. The order includes 787 and 777X planes, with an option for 50 more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 04:16 IST
Qatar Airways Bridges the Skies: Boeing Lands Record Jet Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark deal, Boeing secured a contract worth $96 billion for the delivery of 160 widebody airplanes to Qatar Airways. The agreement, signed during President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf region, includes firm orders for 130 787 and 30 777X jetliners, with options for an additional 50 units.

This contract marks Boeing's largest order for these aircraft models and represents a crucial victory for the American aerospace giant and its main engine supplier, GE Aerospace. In response to the deal, share prices for both Boeing and GE Aerospace saw a modest increase.

Qatar Airways chose GE Aerospace's engines over Rolls-Royce's, amid performance challenges faced by Rolls-Royce engines in extreme climates. The agreement, a boost for U.S.-Qatar relations, was witnessed by Trump, Boeing executives, and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The delivery of the 777X is scheduled to commence in 2026, albeit six years later than initially planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025