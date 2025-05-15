Qatar Airways Bridges the Skies: Boeing Lands Record Jet Deal

In a landmark deal, Boeing secured a contract worth $96 billion for the delivery of 160 widebody airplanes to Qatar Airways. The agreement, signed during President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf region, includes firm orders for 130 787 and 30 777X jetliners, with options for an additional 50 units.

This contract marks Boeing's largest order for these aircraft models and represents a crucial victory for the American aerospace giant and its main engine supplier, GE Aerospace. In response to the deal, share prices for both Boeing and GE Aerospace saw a modest increase.

Qatar Airways chose GE Aerospace's engines over Rolls-Royce's, amid performance challenges faced by Rolls-Royce engines in extreme climates. The agreement, a boost for U.S.-Qatar relations, was witnessed by Trump, Boeing executives, and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The delivery of the 777X is scheduled to commence in 2026, albeit six years later than initially planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)