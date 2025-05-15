Left Menu

Tragedy in Transit: Fatal Bus Fire Near Lucknow

A devastating bus fire in Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, claimed five lives, including two children. The fire broke out around 5 am on Kisan Path due to a suspected short circuit. The emergency exit malfunctioned, trapping passengers. Firefighters controlled the blaze, while investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-05-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 08:49 IST
Tragedy in Transit: Fatal Bus Fire Near Lucknow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded early Thursday morning when a private bus caught fire in the Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, including two children. The mishap occurred around 5 am on Kisan Path, a significant roadway lying on the city's outskirts.

The bus, carrying 80 passengers, was on its way to Delhi from Begusarai in Bihar. Initial reports from Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Verma suggest that a short circuit in the gearbox may have sparked the blaze. Many passengers were asleep when the flames erupted.

Unfortunately, the emergency exit door failed to open, leading to tragic fatalities as flames consumed the vehicle swiftly. Firefighters controlled the blaze, and a comprehensive investigation is underway to pinpoint the precise cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025