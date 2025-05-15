Tragedy in Transit: Fatal Bus Fire Near Lucknow

A tragic incident unfolded early Thursday morning when a private bus caught fire in the Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, including two children. The mishap occurred around 5 am on Kisan Path, a significant roadway lying on the city's outskirts.

The bus, carrying 80 passengers, was on its way to Delhi from Begusarai in Bihar. Initial reports from Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Verma suggest that a short circuit in the gearbox may have sparked the blaze. Many passengers were asleep when the flames erupted.

Unfortunately, the emergency exit door failed to open, leading to tragic fatalities as flames consumed the vehicle swiftly. Firefighters controlled the blaze, and a comprehensive investigation is underway to pinpoint the precise cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)