Firefighters Battle Devastating Bushfires in Victoria, Australia

Thousands of firefighters in Victoria, Australia, are engaged in an arduous battle to control bushfires that have wreaked havoc across the state, destroying homes and severing power supplies for tens of thousands of residents.

The fires, which began midweek amidst a severe heatwave, have ravaged over 300,000 hectares and resulted in the destruction of more than 130 structures. Added to the devastation, about 38,000 properties are reportedly without electricity. These fires are the worst the state has faced since the catastrophic Black Summer fires of 2019-2020.

As Premier Jacinta Allan and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese address the nation, efforts to contain the flames continue, with parts of Victoria declared disaster zones. The significant fire near Longwood north of Melbourne highlights the desperate situation, destroying critical infrastructure and agricultural land.