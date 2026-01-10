Left Menu

Firefighters Battle Devastating Bushfires in Victoria, Australia

Firefighters in Australia's Victoria state are combating severe bushfires that have destroyed homes and disrupted power for tens of thousands. The blazes, sparked during a heatwave, have ravaged over 300,000 hectares and threaten more regions. Authorities are working to contain the fires amid challenging weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 07:22 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 07:22 IST
Firefighters Battle Devastating Bushfires in Victoria, Australia

Thousands of firefighters in Victoria, Australia, are engaged in an arduous battle to control bushfires that have wreaked havoc across the state, destroying homes and severing power supplies for tens of thousands of residents.

The fires, which began midweek amidst a severe heatwave, have ravaged over 300,000 hectares and resulted in the destruction of more than 130 structures. Added to the devastation, about 38,000 properties are reportedly without electricity. These fires are the worst the state has faced since the catastrophic Black Summer fires of 2019-2020.

As Premier Jacinta Allan and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese address the nation, efforts to contain the flames continue, with parts of Victoria declared disaster zones. The significant fire near Longwood north of Melbourne highlights the desperate situation, destroying critical infrastructure and agricultural land.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Call: A Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates

Trump's Controversial Call: A Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates

 Global
2
Gadkari Dispels Myths: BJP Stands for Unity and Development

Gadkari Dispels Myths: BJP Stands for Unity and Development

 India
3
U.S. Treasury Stands Ready for Possible Tariff Refunds Amid Legal Uncertainty

U.S. Treasury Stands Ready for Possible Tariff Refunds Amid Legal Uncertaint...

 Global
4
Security Wall Collapse Causes Havoc in Thane Residential Society

Security Wall Collapse Causes Havoc in Thane Residential Society

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026