Emerald Finance Boosts SMEs with Strategic Bill Discounting Partnership
Emerald Finance Limited partners with Singapore's Baya PTE to enhance bill discounting services for Indian SMEs, improving access to working capital and cash flow. This collaboration supports firms like JSW Steel suppliers, aligning with Emerald's strategy to deliver tech-driven financial solutions and expand their footprint in SME lending.
In a strategic move to bolster support for Indian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Emerald Finance Limited has announced a partnership with Singapore-based Baya PTE Limited. The collaboration seeks to enhance Emerald's bill discounting services through its Indian arm, enabling quicker access to working capital and streamlined cash flow management for SMEs.
This initiative aims to support SMEs supplying to major corporates such as JSW Steel, Delhivery, and PVR INOX, by facilitating timely invoice discounting. The partnership underscores Emerald's broader objective to offer efficient, tech-driven financial solutions to underserved sectors. With a focus on expanding its bill discounting offerings, Emerald plans to leverage increasing demand for flexible credit options, reinforcing its role in SME lending.
Managing Director Sanjay Aggarwal expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasizing its importance in empowering SMEs and supporting their growth. He highlighted the critical economic role played by SMEs and Emerald's commitment to aiding their continuity, particularly those linked to large corporates. The alliance with Baya PTE is seen as pivotal to Emerald's long-term strategy for inclusive financial access and solidifying its presence in the SME ecosystem.
