Page Industries Surges with 51.6% Profit Hike Amidst Strong Growth

Page Industries Ltd, a leading apparel manufacturer, reported a remarkable 51.6% surge in net profit to Rs 164 crore for the March quarter of FY'25, fueled by volume growth and supply chain efficiency.

The apparel giant witnessed a 10.6% rise in revenue, reaching Rs 1,098.07 crore, while achieving a sales volume growth of 8.5% year-over-year. The company also reported a 43.2% increase in EBITDA, amounting to Rs 235.2 crore.

As the company declares a fourth interim dividend, Page Industries remains optimistic about the innerwear and athleisure sectors, seeing potential growth driven by rapid urbanization in India and evolving consumer preferences for sustainable products.

(With inputs from agencies.)