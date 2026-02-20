Uttar Pradesh Pioneers Economic Growth with Urbanization and Digital Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a series of ambitious measures in the state's latest budget, aiming to catalyze economic growth through urban development and digital entrepreneurship.

Key initiatives include the creation of City Economic Zones and a novel regulatory framework called Jan Vishwas, designed to foster a trust-based governance environment. The shift in focus is from merely simplifying regulations to a system of self-certification, enhancing investor confidence.

In a significant move for women's empowerment, the state will establish marketing centers for self-help groups, with the Digital Entrepreneur Scheme targeting 8,000 rural panchayats to promote online trade and local products. Healthcare and agricultural sectors are also set for investment to provide better systems and export opportunities.