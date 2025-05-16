How metaverse tourism is shaping the future of travel

In a rapidly digitizing world, tourism stakeholders are increasingly looking beyond physical boundaries to redefine travel experiences. A new study titled "Metaverse Tourism: An Overview of Early Adopters’ Drivers and Anticipated Value for End-Users", published in Tourism and Hospitality, offers a comprehensive look at how and why the hospitality sector is integrating the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into their operations.

Drawing on 33 real-world case studies ranging from luxury hotels and city destinations to airlines and airports, researchers Alexios-Patapios Kontis and Stelios A.K. Ioannidis examined the motivations behind early adoption, using two widely recognized theoretical frameworks, UTAUT (Unified Theory of Acceptance and Use of Technology) and TAM (Technology Acceptance Model), to interpret both supplier strategies and user benefits.

What motivates tourism businesses to enter the metaverse?

The study finds that performance expectations dominate the reasons for early adoption. More than 75% of tourism providers cited brand promotion as the top motivator, followed closely by enhancement of guest experiences (66.6%), revenue generation (57.6%), brand engagement, and community building (51.5% each). New distribution channels and enriched service offerings also factored heavily into decision-making.

Examples of metaverse integration span high-profile projects, including:

Atlantis-The Palm Dubai , which launched digital twins for immersive pre-booking exploration;

, which launched digital twins for immersive pre-booking exploration; InterContinental Hotels , offering NFTs that grant real-world luxury travel privileges;

, offering NFTs that grant real-world luxury travel privileges; CitizenM Hotels , which used NFTs as a novel crowdfunding tool to finance physical hotel construction;

, which used NFTs as a novel crowdfunding tool to finance physical hotel construction; Roomza Hotels, whose “phygital” concept operates common areas exclusively in the metaverse while providing rooms in physical locations.

Meanwhile, smart city initiatives such as “Metaverse Seoul” and “Virtual Osaka” are leveraging metaverse platforms to facilitate citizen engagement, destination marketing, and future urban planning.

Importantly, the study classifies metaverse adoption into three operational models:

Digital Twins Complementing Reality – where virtual versions mirror real properties (e.g., Riu Plaza España); Metaverse-Only Extensions – where digital elements extend physical services or infrastructure (e.g., Roomza); Virtual-First Initiatives – where entire operations are digital, using NFTs as the sole economic driver (e.g., Crypto Hotel).

What do tourists gain from metaverse travel?

On the demand side, the Technology Acceptance Model revealed that users are primarily drawn to the metaverse for its perceived usefulness. The most widely anticipated benefits include entertainment (84.8%), socialization (63.6%), and immersive experiences (63.6%). Guests are also motivated by decision-support tools like venue previews (42.4%), real-time interaction capabilities, and gamified engagement.

Metaverse tourism appeals to a wide range of user expectations:

Escapism and personalization : Virtual spaces are often more appealing than reality, offering gamified, stylized, or exaggerated representations of places.

: Virtual spaces are often more appealing than reality, offering gamified, stylized, or exaggerated representations of places. Real-world perks : Some hotels and airlines offer tangible rewards for digital participation, such as loyalty points or free stays.

: Some hotels and airlines offer tangible rewards for digital participation, such as loyalty points or free stays. Profit potential: NFTs purchased in the tourism metaverse can be traded, with users earning from resale value and royalties.

Moreover, the metaverse enhances accessibility. Travelers with physical or financial limitations can virtually visit destinations that might otherwise be inaccessible, fulfilling a long-standing goal of democratized tourism.

What are the broader implications for tourism development?

The study underscores that early adopters are not merely experimenting with flashy tech. Their investment in metaverse platforms reflects calculated strategies aimed at enhancing competitiveness, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency.

For instance, digital twins allow planners and event managers to host meetings, inspect venues, or organize conferences entirely in the virtual realm, reducing both logistical costs and carbon footprints. Some hotels use the metaverse to recruit staff, train employees, or conduct virtual HR interviews, adding workforce empowerment to the benefits matrix.

From a policy perspective, metaverse tourism introduces challenges. Legal uncertainties, data privacy risks, interoperability gaps, and high costs still pose barriers to broader adoption. Yet the study concludes that, as technology matures and access becomes more affordable, even small hospitality firms may find entry points.

The research also issues a call to action: as the field evolves, both scholars and practitioners must refine frameworks that evaluate digital consumer behavior, especially as current analysis predominantly reflects supply-side perspectives. Future studies, the authors suggest, must address tourists’ adoption patterns and satisfaction levels once metaverse tourism becomes more mainstream.