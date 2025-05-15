Websol Energy System Bounces Back with Profit Surge

Websol Energy System has reported a robust net profit of Rs 48.27 crore for the March quarter of FY25, a significant rebound from a loss of Rs 58.57 crore in the same period the previous year.

The financial success stems from a substantial increase in total income, which soared to Rs 174.05 crore, up from Rs 25.69 crore, showcasing the company's strengthened market position.

Over the fiscal year 2024-25, Websol saw net profits reaching Rs 154.74 crore, a dramatic improvement from a Rs 120.96 crore loss in the prior year, with annual income increasing significantly to Rs 577.43 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)