Left Menu

Himadri Speciality Chemicals Soars with 36% Profit Surge

Himadri Speciality Chemicals reported a 36% profit increase in the December quarter, driven by increased revenues. The company's total income grew to Rs 1,230 crore, with notable rise in operational efficiency. Himadri's CMD announced new trial production at their carbon black facility, marking a new growth phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:16 IST
Himadri Speciality Chemicals Soars with 36% Profit Surge
  • Country:
  • India

Himadri Speciality Chemicals, a key player in the clean energy sector, has reported a significant 36 percent increase in its consolidated profit for the December quarter, totaling Rs 192 crore. This impressive rise is attributed primarily to higher revenues.

The firm, which also engages in recycling activities, recorded a previous profit of Rs 141 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. Their total income saw a growth of around 7 percent, reaching Rs 1,230 crore compared to the prior year, as stated in their Saturday announcement.

Anurag Choudhary, the company's CMD, noted the trial production commencement at the Mahistikry facility, emphasizing its potential to enhance the firm's standing in the speciality carbon black market, poised to tap into high-value premium markets upon full operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026