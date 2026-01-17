Himadri Speciality Chemicals Soars with 36% Profit Surge

Himadri Speciality Chemicals, a key player in the clean energy sector, has reported a significant 36 percent increase in its consolidated profit for the December quarter, totaling Rs 192 crore. This impressive rise is attributed primarily to higher revenues.

The firm, which also engages in recycling activities, recorded a previous profit of Rs 141 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. Their total income saw a growth of around 7 percent, reaching Rs 1,230 crore compared to the prior year, as stated in their Saturday announcement.

Anurag Choudhary, the company's CMD, noted the trial production commencement at the Mahistikry facility, emphasizing its potential to enhance the firm's standing in the speciality carbon black market, poised to tap into high-value premium markets upon full operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)