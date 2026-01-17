Left Menu

HDFC Bank's Profit Surge: A Closer Look at Growth Strategies

HDFC Bank reported a notable 12.17% increase in consolidated profit, reaching Rs 19,807 crore for the December quarter. The growth, driven by non-interest income, stands out amid banking challenges. CEO Vaidyanathan highlighted strategic branch expansion and credit strategies for FY26 while noting temporary increases in costs due to new labor codes.

Updated: 17-01-2026 20:32 IST
HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, unveiled an impressive 12.17% rise in consolidated profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 19,807 crore. The city-headquartered bank attributes this growth to a significant uptick in non-interest income, marking a promising trajectory amid competitive banking conditions.

The lender witnessed an 11.46% increase in standalone net profit, reaching Rs 18,653.75 crore for the October-December period. Key performance indicators revealed a 6.4% growth in core net interest income, propelled by an 11.9% rise in advances, and a net interest margin of 3.35%. This financial success was further bolstered by a notable 15% increase in other income.

HDFC Bank's strategic plans were outlined by CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, who emphasized a focus on credit growth alignment with the market by FY26. He mentioned a 6% market share in branches, intending to expand further. Despite the challenges posed by new labor codes costing Rs 800 crore, the bank remains optimistic about future prospects.

