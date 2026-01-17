HDFC Bank's Profit Surge: A Closer Look at Growth Strategies

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, unveiled an impressive 12.17% rise in consolidated profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 19,807 crore. The city-headquartered bank attributes this growth to a significant uptick in non-interest income, marking a promising trajectory amid competitive banking conditions.

The lender witnessed an 11.46% increase in standalone net profit, reaching Rs 18,653.75 crore for the October-December period. Key performance indicators revealed a 6.4% growth in core net interest income, propelled by an 11.9% rise in advances, and a net interest margin of 3.35%. This financial success was further bolstered by a notable 15% increase in other income.

HDFC Bank's strategic plans were outlined by CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, who emphasized a focus on credit growth alignment with the market by FY26. He mentioned a 6% market share in branches, intending to expand further. Despite the challenges posed by new labor codes costing Rs 800 crore, the bank remains optimistic about future prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)