FAA Considers Banning Pentagon Flights Over Safety Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration is reviewing the Pentagon's routine flights near Reagan Washington National Airport after several incidents, including a fatal crash. Communication issues and high traffic from military helicopters have prompted safety concerns, leading to temporary flight suspensions and discussions on restricting Pentagon flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced potential restrictions on the Pentagon's routine flights over safety concerns around Reagan Washington National Airport. This follows a series of incidents, including a fatal crash involving a Black Hawk helicopter and passenger jet, prompting a thorough review by the FAA.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy voiced concerns about the volume of military helicopter traffic in the area, urging for training missions to take place during off-peak hours. These comments were made during a Senate hearing, where Duffy criticized the Pentagon's current practices.

A lack of communication due to an inoperative hotline between the FAA and Pentagon since March 2022 has further complicated matters. The FAA is now withholding approval for the resumption of helicopter flights until the issue is resolved, and Pentagon officials are engaged in discussions at FAA headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

