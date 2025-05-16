Avelo Airlines Faces Backlash Over Deportation Contract

In a controversial move, Texas-based Avelo Airlines is facing widespread backlash for its new deportation flight contract with the Trump administration. Amid financial struggles, the carrier is under scrutiny from both customers and employees for collaborating with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to transport migrants to detention centers.

The airline has committed three aircraft for these operations, establishing a charter-only base in Mesa, Arizona. Despite its financial stability being tied to the deal, Avelo's partnership has sparked protests and petitions from the public and threats from Connecticut's Attorney General to reevaluate state incentives awarded to the airline.

CEO Andrew Levy acknowledged the sensitive nature of the pact but emphasized its necessity for the airline's survival. However, criticism continues from unions, customers, and community coalitions who argue that ethical corporate practices are being compromised for financial gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)