Left Menu

Avelo Airlines Faces Backlash Over Deportation Contract

Avelo Airlines, a Texas-based budget carrier, is under fire from customers and employees for operating deportation flights under a contract with the Trump administration. The deal supports the airline's financial stability amid legal and public protests against Trump's immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 01:14 IST
Avelo Airlines Faces Backlash Over Deportation Contract
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, Texas-based Avelo Airlines is facing widespread backlash for its new deportation flight contract with the Trump administration. Amid financial struggles, the carrier is under scrutiny from both customers and employees for collaborating with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to transport migrants to detention centers.

The airline has committed three aircraft for these operations, establishing a charter-only base in Mesa, Arizona. Despite its financial stability being tied to the deal, Avelo's partnership has sparked protests and petitions from the public and threats from Connecticut's Attorney General to reevaluate state incentives awarded to the airline.

CEO Andrew Levy acknowledged the sensitive nature of the pact but emphasized its necessity for the airline's survival. However, criticism continues from unions, customers, and community coalitions who argue that ethical corporate practices are being compromised for financial gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025