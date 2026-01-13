Surge in Custodial Deaths Sparks Outcry: Trump's Immigration Policies Under Fire
In early 2026, four migrant deaths were reported in U.S. immigration custody, following a record number of deaths last year under President Trump. The incidents have ignited criticism of intensified immigration policies. Authorities attribute the deaths to natural causes amid a backdrop of expanded migrant detentions.
The first ten days of 2026 witnessed the death of four migrants in U.S. immigration custody, as noted in government press releases. These fatalities follow a record number of detention deaths last year during President Donald Trump's administration. Two Hondurans, one Cuban, and a Cambodian died between January 3-9.
Despite criticism for the high death toll, U.S. immigration authorities argue that custodial deaths are consistent with historical statistics, given the expanding detention population. Tricia McLaughlin from the Department of Homeland Security emphasized the provision of superior medical care compared to most U.S. prisons.
Two Honduran men succumbed to heart-related issues, while severe drug withdrawal claimed a Cambodian man's life. The Cuban detainee's death, currently under investigation, occurred after reported disruptive behavior. Amid these tragedies, demands to close detention centers have intensified, alongside protests against the administration's immigration stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- migrants
- Trump
- detention
- deaths
- immigration
- ICE
- Honduras
- Cuba
- Cambodia
- deportations
