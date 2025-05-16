Left Menu

Mystery Stone Sabotage on Thane-Kalwa Tracks

An unidentified individual is under investigation for placing a stone on railway tracks between Thane and Kalwa. Authorities are treating it as deliberate mischief, with potential risks highlighted. A case has been filed under relevant legal statutes, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:53 IST
An unnamed individual is under scrutiny following an incident involving a stone placed on railway tracks between Thane and Kalwa stations, according to a police official on Friday.

The stone, typically used as a train marker, was reportedly broken from the Down line and strategically placed on the Down local line, noted a Thane railway police representative.

Officials observed the anomaly at 10:38 pm on Wednesday, and it took until 10:50 pm to ensure the track's safety. Authorities perceive this as a deliberate act of sabotage, with dire mishap potential. Legal proceedings were initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Railways Act for offenses endangering lives. The search for the perpetrator is ongoing, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

