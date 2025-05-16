Mystery Stone Sabotage on Thane-Kalwa Tracks

An unnamed individual is under scrutiny following an incident involving a stone placed on railway tracks between Thane and Kalwa stations, according to a police official on Friday.

The stone, typically used as a train marker, was reportedly broken from the Down line and strategically placed on the Down local line, noted a Thane railway police representative.

Officials observed the anomaly at 10:38 pm on Wednesday, and it took until 10:50 pm to ensure the track's safety. Authorities perceive this as a deliberate act of sabotage, with dire mishap potential. Legal proceedings were initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Railways Act for offenses endangering lives. The search for the perpetrator is ongoing, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)