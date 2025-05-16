Orange and IFC Unite to Expand Sustainable Digital Access Across West and Central Africa

At the recent Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan on May 12 and 13, Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced a transformative partnership aimed at expanding sustainable digital connectivity in eight African countries. This collaborative initiative is expected to significantly improve access to telecommunications infrastructure in underserved regions across West and Central Africa, fueling socio-economic development.

A Strategic Alliance for Inclusive Digital Growth

The partnership between OMEA and IFC signifies a powerful alignment of resources and expertise. OMEA, a key player in the telecommunications landscape with a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa, brings to the table its established local networks and operational experience. In parallel, IFC, the World Bank Group’s arm focused on private sector development, contributes deep financial expertise and development-driven investment strategies.

The goal of this partnership is to mobilize sustainable investments in critical telecommunications infrastructure such as mobile towers and fiber-optic networks. These projects are intended to support long-term connectivity in rural and peri-urban areas, where digital access remains limited or nonexistent.

Building on Prior IFC Investments in Telecommunications

This collaboration builds upon IFC’s ongoing initiatives to bolster Africa’s digital infrastructure. Notably, IFC played a key role in supporting the first-ever securitization in West Africa’s telecom sector. Alongside this, IFC has provided sustainable financing to Sonatel—a leading telecom operator within the Orange Group—in Senegal. These operations, valued at approximately $75 million in 2024, are enabling the expansion of 4G services and fiber-optic connections in remote parts of the country.

Through the new alliance with OMEA, IFC is expanding its footprint in digital development while promoting sustainable financing models that prioritize environmental and social impact.

A Blueprint for Replicable Digital Investment

One of the core aspirations of the OMEA-IFC partnership is to create a scalable investment model that can be replicated in other developing regions. This model is designed to address several critical needs:

Closing the digital divide by enabling widespread access to mobile and broadband internet.

Fostering financial inclusion by supporting digital financial services in underserved communities.

Enhancing territorial resilience by fortifying digital infrastructure against environmental and socio-political risks.

Stimulating employment by catalyzing opportunities in the fast-growing digital economy.

The joint projects will not only focus on infrastructure rollout but will also be mindful of long-term sustainability, community integration, and inclusivity.

Leadership Perspectives: A Shared Vision for a Digital Future

Jérôme Hénique, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, underscored the strategic importance of this collaboration:

“This partnership with IFC is a major step forward in accelerating our ambition to bridge the digital divide by providing quality, sustainable and accessible connectivity for as many people as possible, especially in rural or underserved areas. By combining our forces, we want to build a more equitable digital future for all in Africa.”

Ethiopis Tafara, IFC Vice President for Africa, echoed this vision, emphasizing the broader impact of digital connectivity on development:

“Increasing access to digital connectivity in Africa is a key priority for fostering innovation, broadening financial inclusion and generating employment opportunities. The strengthening of our partnership with Orange Middle East and Africa illustrates our commitment to positioning digital as a strategic lever for sustainable economic transformation, to the benefit of individuals and companies.”

Looking Ahead

As digital transformation becomes an essential driver of inclusive growth, the collaboration between Orange and IFC represents a forward-thinking model for private-public partnerships in Africa. With the right combination of investment, innovation, and implementation, the project promises to reshape the digital landscape of the region—bringing connectivity, opportunity, and empowerment to millions.