India-US Talks for Trade Agreement: Navigating the Economic Horizon

India and the US are set to hold ministerial meetings in Washington to advance bilateral trade agreement negotiations. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will meet US counterparts to discuss critical issues like market access and tariffs. Both nations aim for an interim goods arrangement soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:01 IST
India and the United States are intensifying efforts to finalize a bilateral trade agreement, with ministerial-level meetings scheduled to begin on May 17 in Washington. The discussions aim to assess negotiation progress and foster stronger economic ties between the two nations, as per an official statement.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will lead deliberations, initially meeting US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick followed by talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The meetings are part of a four-day visit aimed at providing political guidance to chief negotiators and pushing the agenda forward.

The negotiations will focus on key issues such as market access, rules of origin, and non-tariff barriers. India's proposal to impose retaliatory duties on certain US products, in response to American tariffs on steel and aluminum, is also on the agenda. The aim is to reach an interim trade arrangement on goods by the fall of this year.

