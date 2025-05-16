Left Menu

NMIMS Bengaluru Hosts 16th Convocation with Inspirational Insights and Recognitions

The 16th Convocation at NMIMS Bengaluru celebrated academic excellence with chief guest Shri. Shridhar Venkat, inspiring speeches, and awards. The ceremony highlighted the achievements of students and faculty, emphasizing holistic education and leadership. NMIMS's recognition in academic rankings was also spotlighted, underling its commitment to educational excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:05 IST
NMIMS Bengaluru Organises the 16th Convocation for School of Business Management . Image Credit: ANI
Prose Integrated New Delhi [India], May 16: NMIMS Bengaluru's prestigious 16th Convocation 2025 celebrated the success and achievements of its students in a grand ceremony at the campus auditorium. The event featured notable guests, including Shri. Shridhar Venkat, CEO of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, and key university figures who joined in honoring the students' journey.

The ceremony commenced with ceremonial traditions, including the lighting of the lamp and the formal convocation declaration led by Shri Shailesh Patel. Dr. Meena Chintamaneni, Pro Vice Chancellor, highlighted the transformative journeys of the students, urging them to maintain connections with their alma mater and uphold its legacy. Dr. Narayani Ramachandran shared insights into the university's achievements and future benchmarks, adding a motivational fervor to the event.

Awards and honors were distributed to outstanding students, with Shri Shridhar Venkat delivering an inspiring address about resilience and finding purpose beyond paychecks. He urged graduates to pursue meaningful contributions to society. As the convocation concluded, a vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Santhosh Chanappa, encapsulating the event's spirit of gratitude and aspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

