Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident on Karur-Salem Highway
An omni bus collided with a tractor and a tourist van on the Karur-Salem Highway, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to 15 others. The accident occurred near Semmadai, and the injured were taken to a government hospital. Police have launched an investigation.
Updated: 17-05-2025 10:02 IST
An unfortunate accident on the Karur-Salem Highway claimed four lives when an omni bus collided with a tractor and a tourist van, authorities reported.
Among the deceased is the van driver, while 15 others sustained injuries and are being treated at a local government hospital, police sources added.
The incident unfolded when the bus, traveling to Nagercoil from Bengaluru, hit a tractor, smashed through the median, and collided with the tourist van coming from the opposite direction. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the matter.
