Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident on Karur-Salem Highway

An unfortunate accident on the Karur-Salem Highway claimed four lives when an omni bus collided with a tractor and a tourist van, authorities reported.

Among the deceased is the van driver, while 15 others sustained injuries and are being treated at a local government hospital, police sources added.

The incident unfolded when the bus, traveling to Nagercoil from Bengaluru, hit a tractor, smashed through the median, and collided with the tourist van coming from the opposite direction. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)