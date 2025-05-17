Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident on Karur-Salem Highway

An omni bus collided with a tractor and a tourist van on the Karur-Salem Highway, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to 15 others. The accident occurred near Semmadai, and the injured were taken to a government hospital. Police have launched an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate accident on the Karur-Salem Highway claimed four lives when an omni bus collided with a tractor and a tourist van, authorities reported.

Among the deceased is the van driver, while 15 others sustained injuries and are being treated at a local government hospital, police sources added.

The incident unfolded when the bus, traveling to Nagercoil from Bengaluru, hit a tractor, smashed through the median, and collided with the tourist van coming from the opposite direction. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

