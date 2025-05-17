RITES Ltd Eyes Record Growth with Aggressive Export Strategy

RITES Ltd is positioning itself for significant growth by aggressively securing export orders and expanding its client base, as stated by Chairman Rahul Mithal. Despite a 4.3% decline in consolidated operating revenue in the March quarter, the company's strategic outreach has led to a promising export order book.

The pandemic had impacted RITES' rolling stock export business, but recent global bids, including a significant order from Mozambique for 10 locomotives, have shifted the outlook positively. The company's export order book, as of March 31, 2025, includes large-scale orders from Bangladesh, Mozambique, and South Africa, totaling Rs 1,360 crore.

Mithal further emphasized RITES' focus on domestic consultancy projects and diversifying its Quality Assurance services to include sectors like renewables and power transmission, achieving a robust order book. The company aims to maintain its 'one order a day' success and achieve all-time high revenues by FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)