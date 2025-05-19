Left Menu

Historic NJ Transit Train Service Resumes After Landmark Deal

New Jersey Transit will resume train services on Tuesday following a significant agreement with its striking rail engineers over wages. The strike, first in over four decades, had disrupted commutes for approximately 350,000 passengers daily. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union settled the wage dispute, bringing relief to commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 05:29 IST
Historic NJ Transit Train Service Resumes After Landmark Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Jersey Transit train services are set to resume on Tuesday after a breakthrough deal between the transit agency and striking rail engineers. The strike, the first of its kind at NJ Transit in more than 40 years, severely impacted around 350,000 daily commuters who were left to find alternative means of transportation.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union, representing 450 engineers, announced the agreement on wage increases, allowing the engineers to return to work on Tuesday. Although the exact details of the deal remain undisclosed, the union emphasized that significant wage improvements had been achieved, surpassing the previous rejected offer.

The strike was the result of unsuccessful negotiations over pay, with both sides attributing blame for the stalemate. NJ Transit officials stated they could not meet the union's wage demands, while the union argued fair compensation was necessary to match regional standards. The resolution of this conflict brings relief to commuters and marks a significant moment in NJ Transit's operational history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025