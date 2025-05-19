Historic NJ Transit Train Service Resumes After Landmark Deal

New Jersey Transit train services are set to resume on Tuesday after a breakthrough deal between the transit agency and striking rail engineers. The strike, the first of its kind at NJ Transit in more than 40 years, severely impacted around 350,000 daily commuters who were left to find alternative means of transportation.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union, representing 450 engineers, announced the agreement on wage increases, allowing the engineers to return to work on Tuesday. Although the exact details of the deal remain undisclosed, the union emphasized that significant wage improvements had been achieved, surpassing the previous rejected offer.

The strike was the result of unsuccessful negotiations over pay, with both sides attributing blame for the stalemate. NJ Transit officials stated they could not meet the union's wage demands, while the union argued fair compensation was necessary to match regional standards. The resolution of this conflict brings relief to commuters and marks a significant moment in NJ Transit's operational history.

(With inputs from agencies.)