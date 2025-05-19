Sachin Tendulkar Teams Up with Organic India to Boost Trust and Brand Love

In a significant move to broaden its health and wellness portfolio, Tata Consumer Products has acquired Organic India, a leader in the organic sector for over 25 years. The acquisition aims to leverage Tata's vast retail network, both domestically and internationally, to enhance distribution.

Organic India is celebrated for its wide range of sustainable products, including Tulsi Green Tea and various herbal infusions. The brand's commitment to eco-friendly farming practices supports thousands of farmers, benefiting both livelihoods and the environment.

In a strategic alignment, Organic India has roped in cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. Known for his dedication and consistency, Tendulkar's values resonate with Organic India's mission to provide high-quality, organic products. This partnership is poised to strengthen the brand's position and deepen consumer trust in the organic market.

(With inputs from agencies.)