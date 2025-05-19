Concord Control Systems Ltd Delivers Stellar Financial Growth in H2 FY25
Concord Control Systems Ltd reports a robust financial performance in H2 FY25 with Rs14.4 crore net profit, reflecting a 73% rise over H1 FY25. Revenue soared 50% over the previous half to Rs74.7 crore. The company leads in embedded control solutions, focusing on technology for Indian Railways' modernization.
- Country:
- India
Concord Control Systems Limited, a prominent player in advanced embedded control solutions, has showcased a remarkable financial turnaround for the second half of the fiscal year 2025, India office confirms. The New Delhi-based company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs14.4 crore, marking a significant 73% increase compared to the first half of FY25 and a staggering 106% surge year-over-year from Rs7 crore in H2 FY24.
Revenue from operations soared to Rs74.7 crore during the latter half, a 50% rise over H1 FY25 and a 113% improvement from the previous year's same period. Meanwhile, EBITDA was recorded at Rs15 crore, representing a modest growth of 7% from the preceding half and a substantial 67% rise YoY. However, the EBITDA margins have narrowed to 20%, compared to 28% in H1 FY25 and 26% in H2 FY24, attributed to rising input costs and investments in expansion.
The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Advanced Rail Controls Private Ltd, is pioneering innovative technologies in the rail sector. Notably, it has developed a wireless distributed power system facilitating Indian Railways' longest-ever freight train operation. As of March 2025, the company's promoter shares stand at 67.06%, while retail and institutional investors such as Mukul Mahavir Agrawal and Ashish Kacholia hold key stakes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Records Astounding Revenue Surge
Paytm Achieves EBITDA Profitability Milestone in Q4 FY25
Narmada Macplast Sees Record Revenue Surge Amid Market Boom
Livpure's Spectacular Growth: 389% EBITDA Surge and Market Expansion
KP Green Engineering's Revenue Surge Fuels Profit Growth