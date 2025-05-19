Concord Control Systems Ltd Delivers Stellar Financial Growth in H2 FY25

Concord Control Systems Limited, a prominent player in advanced embedded control solutions, has showcased a remarkable financial turnaround for the second half of the fiscal year 2025, India office confirms. The New Delhi-based company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs14.4 crore, marking a significant 73% increase compared to the first half of FY25 and a staggering 106% surge year-over-year from Rs7 crore in H2 FY24.

Revenue from operations soared to Rs74.7 crore during the latter half, a 50% rise over H1 FY25 and a 113% improvement from the previous year's same period. Meanwhile, EBITDA was recorded at Rs15 crore, representing a modest growth of 7% from the preceding half and a substantial 67% rise YoY. However, the EBITDA margins have narrowed to 20%, compared to 28% in H1 FY25 and 26% in H2 FY24, attributed to rising input costs and investments in expansion.

The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Advanced Rail Controls Private Ltd, is pioneering innovative technologies in the rail sector. Notably, it has developed a wireless distributed power system facilitating Indian Railways' longest-ever freight train operation. As of March 2025, the company's promoter shares stand at 67.06%, while retail and institutional investors such as Mukul Mahavir Agrawal and Ashish Kacholia hold key stakes.

